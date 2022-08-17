Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Holdings Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 855.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total value of $124,775.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $497,634.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $124,775.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,634.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,228,609. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

H opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

