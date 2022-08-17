Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

