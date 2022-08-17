IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $761.69

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 761.69 ($9.20) and traded as high as GBX 851 ($10.28). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 842.50 ($10.18), with a volume of 957,503 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,070 ($12.93).
IG Group Stock Down 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 733.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 761.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.76.
IG Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at IG Group
In related news, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total value of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48). In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.25), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($148,426.23). Also, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48).
IG Group Company Profile
IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.
Read More
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.