IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $761.69

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 761.69 ($9.20) and traded as high as GBX 851 ($10.28). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 842.50 ($10.18), with a volume of 957,503 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,070 ($12.93).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 733.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 761.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 31.24 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a yield of 4.28%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

In related news, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total value of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48). In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.25), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($148,426.23). Also, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

