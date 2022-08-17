IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IMAX were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 111,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $925.01 million, a P/E ratio of -65.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.

IMAX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

