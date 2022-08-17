IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IMAX were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 111,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $925.01 million, a P/E ratio of -65.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IMAX Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMAX (IMAX)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.