Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Immatics by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 548,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Immatics by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 529,325 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Immatics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Immatics by 150.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 121,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. Immatics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $733.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.68 million. Immatics had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 36.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Immatics will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

