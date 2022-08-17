Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Immatics by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 548,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Immatics by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 529,325 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Immatics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Immatics by 150.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 121,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
Immatics Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of IMTX stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. Immatics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $733.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
