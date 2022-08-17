Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

