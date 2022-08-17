Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $735.31

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 735.31 ($8.88) and traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.03). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 828.50 ($10.01), with a volume of 256,576 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.00) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.12) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Inchcape Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 755.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 735.31. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,274.62.
Inchcape Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston purchased 284 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 720 ($8.70) per share, with a total value of £2,044.80 ($2,470.76).
Inchcape Company Profile
Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.
Featured Stories
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
