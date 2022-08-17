Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 1,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) by 3,360.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

