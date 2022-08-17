InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 million, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
