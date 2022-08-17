InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 million, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

