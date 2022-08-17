InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
InspireMD Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.27. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.
InspireMD Company Profile
