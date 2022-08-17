Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ICPT opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,086,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,662,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,334,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

