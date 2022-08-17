InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Trading Down 2.1%

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.18. 9,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 9,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.
InterCure Stock Performance
About InterCure
InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterCure (IRCLF)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.