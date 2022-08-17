Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,560.34

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,560.34 ($18.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,568.50 ($18.95). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,541 ($18.62), with a volume of 253,318 shares changing hands.

ICP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($30.75) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($34.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,422.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,560.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 837.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a GBX 57.30 ($0.69) dividend. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($18.62), for a total value of £109,734.61 ($132,593.78). In other news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($18.62), for a total value of £109,734.61 ($132,593.78). Also, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,465 ($17.70) per share, with a total value of £146,500 ($177,017.88).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

