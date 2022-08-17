International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $650.32

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.32 ($7.86) and traded as high as GBX 714 ($8.63). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 705 ($8.52), with a volume of 38,342 shares changing hands.

International Biotechnology Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 671.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 650.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £288.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

International Biotechnology Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.31%.

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

