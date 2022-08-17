International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.83. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 1,028.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in International Game Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP raised its stake in International Game Technology by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,074,000 after purchasing an additional 828,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.