International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.
Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.83. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 1,028.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in International Game Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP raised its stake in International Game Technology by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,074,000 after purchasing an additional 828,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
