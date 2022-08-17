International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 6.0 %
NYSE THM opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $110.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
