Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

