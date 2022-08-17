Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.78.
Inuvo Company Profile
