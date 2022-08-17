Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.1% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $91,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after buying an additional 1,120,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,915 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

