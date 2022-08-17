Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Shares Down 4.9%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.88. 3,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.39.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Down 4.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.