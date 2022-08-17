Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.17. 4,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 21,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

