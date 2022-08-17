InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.19

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $9.59. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 98,129 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) by 152.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

