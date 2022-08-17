Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

