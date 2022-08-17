IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.44.

IQV stock opened at $244.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.52. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

