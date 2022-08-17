iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 15,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 369,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAUM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 5.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter.

