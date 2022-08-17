iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.49. 11,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 34,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBDW. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 1,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the period.

