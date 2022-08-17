iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.25. 457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53.

