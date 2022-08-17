iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,337,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,273,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,111,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

