iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TIP stock opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.05.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.