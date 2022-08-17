Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE ISR opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

