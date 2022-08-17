JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JAKK. BMO Capital Markets raised JAKKS Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
NASDAQ JAKK opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $220.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 141.5% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 88.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 35.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
