James Hambro & Partners Has $40.98 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 129.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,915. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

