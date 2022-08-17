Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

