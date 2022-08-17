Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPT Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

RPT stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $932.82 million, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,562,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after purchasing an additional 546,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,372,000 after buying an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 459,433 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.01%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

