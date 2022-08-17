Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,364,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE JEF opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

