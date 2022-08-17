Jesse C. Crawford Buys 15,500 Shares of Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A – Get Rating) Director Jesse C. Crawford acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $102,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,020,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,599.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Crawford & Company Stock Up 2.2 %
OTCMKTS CRD-A opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.
About Crawford & Company
