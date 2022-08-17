Jesse C. Crawford Buys 15,500 Shares of Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A – Get Rating) Director Jesse C. Crawford acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $102,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,020,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,599.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crawford & Company Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS CRD-A opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.

