Jesse Shefferman Purchases 9,065 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) CEO Jesse Shefferman acquired 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,053.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $40.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 91,528 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.