John T. Mcdonald Acquires 10,000 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,777.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Upland Software Trading Up 6.3 %

UPLD stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.70. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Upland Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upland Software Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.