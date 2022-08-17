John T. Mcdonald Acquires 10,000 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,777.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Upland Software Trading Up 6.3 %
UPLD stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.70. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Institutional Trading of Upland Software
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Upland Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
