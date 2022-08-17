John V. Balen Buys 3,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) Director John V. Balen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cardlytics Price Performance

CDLX opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $99.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $571.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,403,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

