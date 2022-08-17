John V. Balen Buys 3,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director John V. Balen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cardlytics Price Performance

CDLX opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $99.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $571.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,403,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardlytics Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.