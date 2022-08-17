Jonathan Victor Hill Sells 11,603 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 11,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$37,661.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,294.60.

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:JAG opened at C$3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$235.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.54 and a 12-month high of C$5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Jaguar Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Jaguar Mining’s payout ratio is 31.69%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

