Justin B. Wender Sells 4,117 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director Justin B. Wender sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $102,966.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,861,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,549,462.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
International Money Express Stock Performance
Shares of IMXI stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $946.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on IMXI. Northland Securities upped their price objective on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Money Express (IMXI)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.