Justin B. Wender Sells 4,117 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director Justin B. Wender sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $102,966.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,861,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,549,462.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $946.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 68.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 702,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 285,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 12.8% during the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 539,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 61,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IMXI. Northland Securities upped their price objective on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.