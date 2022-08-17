Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 164,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 901.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 103,037 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,993,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $28,806.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,593.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $29,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $28,806.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,593.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,882 shares of company stock valued at $163,374. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $127.62.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -789.74%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

