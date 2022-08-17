Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kamada will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Kamada by 42.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 542,636 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

