Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.62

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.62 and traded as high as $63.86. Konami shares last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Konami Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62.

About Konami

(Get Rating)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.