Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Up to $16.23

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $16.79. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 3,482 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KURA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

