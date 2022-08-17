La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stake Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LZB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 129.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 248,485 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 422,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $684.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LZB. StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.