LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $33.51 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,689 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $292.71 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

