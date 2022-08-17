Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
