Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

About Landmark Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.