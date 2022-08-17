Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSTR. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Landstar System by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

