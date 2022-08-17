Larry B. Porcellato Sells 1,500 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,449.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HNI Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HNI by 988.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

