LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Insider Transactions at LCI Industries

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,324,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,868,000 after acquiring an additional 765,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,940,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of LCII stock opened at $137.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.41. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.32 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.